Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €57.00 by Nord/LB

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.58. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.