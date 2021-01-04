Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €57.00 by Nord/LB

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of BNR opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.58. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

