Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,992.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.71 and its 200-day moving average is €46.20. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

