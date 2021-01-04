Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,992.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.71 and its 200-day moving average is €46.20. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

