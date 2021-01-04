nCino, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

nCino’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 11th. nCino had issued 8,060,000 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $249,860,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of nCino’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.