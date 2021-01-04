Realty Income Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

O has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

