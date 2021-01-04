Financial Contrast: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Manitex International alerts:

This table compares Manitex International and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $224.78 million 0.45 -$8.49 million $0.15 34.40 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strasbaugh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -7.08% -0.40% -0.15% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manitex International beats Strasbaugh on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. Further, it offers mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets; and repair services, as well as supplies repair parts for various medium to heavy duty construction equipment; and rents equipment. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.