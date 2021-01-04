Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.27). Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

