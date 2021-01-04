Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.67 ($69.02).

STM stock opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

