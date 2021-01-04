JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

