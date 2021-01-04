Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.10 ($51.88).

FRA:DWNI opened at €43.69 ($51.40) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.69.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

