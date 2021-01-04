Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.28 ($53.27).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.77. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

