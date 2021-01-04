NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $140.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,170 shares of company stock worth $73,878,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

