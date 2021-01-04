Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

