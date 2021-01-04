SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
