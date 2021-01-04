SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $81.44 on Monday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $665,252.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

