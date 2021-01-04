Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMC opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

