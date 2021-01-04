Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $1,959.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAVENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.