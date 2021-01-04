ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $310.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006389 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,583,327,651 coins and its circulating supply is 12,542,285,824 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

