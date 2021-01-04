Artis Turba (ARTIS) Hits Market Cap of $98,430.08

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $98,430.08 and $1,507.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com . The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

