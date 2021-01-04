Datacoin Trading 23.7% Higher This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,232.63 and approximately $217.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

