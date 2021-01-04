Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $267,138.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $6.43 million and $267,138.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.