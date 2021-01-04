Ouroboros One Day Volume Reaches $1,619.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $87,630.90 and $1,619.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OUROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.