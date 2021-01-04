Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $5.66 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $8,251.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00303369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

