Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0154 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $15,396.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,526,840 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

