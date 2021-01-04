NavCoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.83 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $153,015.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,651,777 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

