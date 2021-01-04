ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 954.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC and BitForex. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1,563.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $169.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036167 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002734 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

