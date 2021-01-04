POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 247.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 265.8% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $152,009.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

