e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 15 1 2.70 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $152.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than e.Digital.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 5.01 $243.00 million $8.04 19.78 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats e.Digital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to extend connected vehicle opportunities. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.