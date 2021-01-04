INO COIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $486,012.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $486,012.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00017387 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00124385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00544211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00144302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050697 BTC.

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

