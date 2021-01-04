THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $243.33 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $243.33 million and approximately $33.79 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00545462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144956 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00267144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

