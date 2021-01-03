Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $170,439.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00309437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.09 or 0.02073039 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.