Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.34

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00007025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $88.83 million and approximately $101,538.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

