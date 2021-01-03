Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $116,200.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00250297 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,013,430 coins and its circulating supply is 21,013,418 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

