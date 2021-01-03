RealChain Market Cap Reaches $144,632.84 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $144,632.84 and approximately $11,305.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealChain has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00042427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00297793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.03 or 0.02046432 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.