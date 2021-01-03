GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $23,286.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $977.23 or 0.02940810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00481094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.01276761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00425398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00181718 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

