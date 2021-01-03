Lamden Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $25,735.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

