Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $5.22, $6.32 and $10.00. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $62.56, $4.92, $7.20, $45.75, $34.91, $119.16, $10.00, $13.96, $18.11, $24.72 and $5.22. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

