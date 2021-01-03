CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $13,124.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001399 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,567,594 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

