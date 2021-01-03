The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00244016 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.