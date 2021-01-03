Wrapped NXM Price Tops $56.74 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.