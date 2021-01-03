Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $731,510.50

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Tierion has a market cap of $731,510.50 and $26,808.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.