Quantis Network Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $13,172.26 and approximately $33.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

