Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KSS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 2,790,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

