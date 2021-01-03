Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Zilla has a market capitalization of $147,216.70 and approximately $11,551.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

