Viacoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $200,952.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00480388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,801 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

