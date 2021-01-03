Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $67.77 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $67.77 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

