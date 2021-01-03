Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $364.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.10 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Stride posted sales of $257.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Stride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. 433,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.