Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $224,696.27 and approximately $8,480.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.