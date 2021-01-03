Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,765,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Navistar International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in Navistar International by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 531,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,798. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.