GoldenPyrex Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,809.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $499,797.12 and $18,809.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is

GoldenPyrex Token Trading

GoldenPyrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPYXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.