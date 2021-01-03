$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to post sales of $843.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.50 million and the highest is $869.20 million. The Toro reported sales of $767.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $362,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,876 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Toro by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after buying an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $18,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 277,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

