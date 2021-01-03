$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 43,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

